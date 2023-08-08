LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: As of late Monday night, the Kirby Creek Fire in Lampasas County is 78 acres and is 75 percent contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Fire activity is minimal. Engines are monitoring and mopping up.

The Forest Service says this is two fires being managed as one. Crews started building a containment line and are making good progress.

The Forest Service originally responded to a request for assistance in Lampasas County on Monday evening. The fire was an estimated 150 acres and was 10 percent contained.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.