Lampasas County, Tx (FOX 44) – A 32-year-old woman is being held on a half-million dollar bond after her husband was shot multiple times on Saturday afternoon. It happened at a home on a Lampasas County Road, near Copperas Cove and Kempner.

Lampasas County deputies were called to the 1800 block of County Road 3340 after a 9-1-1 call came in from a woman saying that she shot her husband. Deputies were joined by Kempner Police at the scene shortly after 3 p.m.

The victim, identified as 38-year-old William Isaac Fender IV, managed to make it to a neighbor’s house across the street seeking help. Deputies were told that Fender and his wife, identified as 32-year-old Sarah Jane Ames, were involved in an argument that escalated with Ames arming herself with a Smith and Wesson 9 millimeter semi-automatic pistol that she said she was going to use to defend herself.

Deputies said Fender was shot in the arm and the upper chest, but was able to gain control of the weapon and flee for help. Fender was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and was reported to be stable on Monday.

Ames was taken into custody without incident, and was booked into the Lampasas County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.