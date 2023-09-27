Lampasas, Tx (FOX 44) – A 17-year-old Lampasas High School student is facing charges after alleged threats to bring a firearm to school were heard and reported.

Lampasas Police responded to the high school, located in the 2700 block of South Highway 281, to assist the school resource officer at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday. A Lampasas Police Department spokesman said several students heard the threats and immediately reported the incident to school staff.

Officers had the student in custody about 30 minutes later, and there were no injuries reported. Police said, as it turned out, there was no weapon on the campus and the student did not appear to have access to one.

Police said 17-year-old Noah William Randall was arrested on charges of Threat of Exhibit/Use Firearm at School, at 9:52 a.m.

Police also wanted to remind the public that even the threat of use of a weapon at a school is a punishable crime if there is no actual weapon involved. If the person involved had possible access to a weapon, the charge would be enhanced.