DRAWSKO POMORSKY, Poland / LAMPASAS, Texas (FOX 44) – A Lampasas woman has been deployed to Poland as a tanker.

U.S. Army PFC Angelina Cummins is assigned to 2nd Platoon “Brutal Company”, 2nd Battalion 70th Armored, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, and originally joined the Army looking for stability.

Cummins says her mother, who is an Army veteran in her own right, said that she would love the Army way of life. This journey of self-discovery led Cummins to become an M1A2 Abrams Armor Crewman – specifically a gunner.

The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team says Cummins joined a primarily male-dominated field in the Army, and wanted to show those around her that she was as capable as any of them and prove them wrong.

In her short time as an Abrams gunner in the Army, Cummins had accomplished a lot – from getting through her initial training when she was told it would be challenging, then being presented an Army Achievement Medal (AAM) for excellence in gunnery. An AAM is typically presented to any Armed Forces member who distinguishes themselves by meritorious service or achievement.

According to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, Cummins is known throughout her formation as the platoon artist, and is a very positive person and stands out with the drive and motivation that has earned her trust as an Abrams gunner and a Soldier.

Cummins has this to say when speaking to any women considering a career as a tanker or any job in the Army, “Just do it. I think a lot of people are scared, and they shouldn’t be, there’s no room in life for hesitation.”