Lometa (FOX 44/KWKT) – The Lampasas County Grand Jury has indicted Lometa Police Chief Melissa Cantu on criminal charges.

Cantu faces two counts of Unlawful Interception, use or disclosure of wire, oral, or electronic communications. The indictment lists the investigating party as the Texas Rangers.

According to the indictment, she used the security and surveillance system in the Lometa City Offices to record the conversations of Lometa Municipal Judge Sharon Watson and Municipal Court Clerk Stephanie Sweet on September 25, 2023.

The indictment also says Cantu either disclosed or tried to disclose what she learned from these conversations to Lometa Mayor Stephen Hicks and several members of the City Council. They include Bob Butler, Jaelynn, Alex Witherspoon and Robbie Cartwright.

FOX 44 News reached out to Mayor Hicks and Judge Watson for comment. They both referred us to City Attorney Raika Rowe. She told FOX 44 News that Cantu was placed on paid leave during the investigation.

Cantu has been Chief of Police in Lometa since July of 2018, according to her LinkedIn profile. The City’s website does not have her picture and there in no information under the tab, “Office of the Chief”.

This is a developing situation and FOX 44 News will bring you more information as it becomes available.