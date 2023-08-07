LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – As of Monday morning, the Lucy Creek Fire in Lampasas County is an estimated 60 acres and is 60 percent contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The Forest Service responded to a request for assistance in Lampasas County on Sunday night. The fire was an estimated 100 acres and was 15 percent contained. The fire is burning in the area of the 5000 block of County Road 3420.

An update on the fire was issued late Sunday night, saying the fire was an estimated 100 acres and was 25 percent contained. The Forest Service says that dozers are making good progress building line through thick juniper vegetation. Engines are patrolling and checking for hotspots.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.