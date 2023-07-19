Kempner, Tx (FOX 44) – Kempner Mayor John “J.W.” Wilkerson says one person is in custody following a death resulting from a domestic incident which occurred this past Friday.

In his statement, Mayor Wilkerson said the Kempner Police Department responded to a reported domestic disturbance on Apache Street. First responders found two adult victims who were transported to neighboring trauma centers. The nature of their injuries were not released in the statement.

The mayor’s statement said it was believed that the victims were possibly attacked by a family member. A search of the area was conducted, and one man was found and taken into custody.

At the time of the statement, one person was in an intensive care unit. Another person, identified as 61-year-old Myer Nena, of Kempner, died at the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center.

The investigation is being led by the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office and is assisted by the Texas Rangers and Kempner Police Department.

FOX 44 News is withholding the name of the person in custody until receiving official confirmation of the charges filed in the case.