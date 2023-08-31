LAMPASAS, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is in the hospital after a Lampasas shooting, while the victim’s husband is believed to be barricaded inside the home.

Lampasas Police officers responded to a shooting on Cameron Drive at approximately 10:41 a.m. Thursday. One victim has been transported to the hospital by Hamilton EMS.

Lampasas Police, the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office, and Texas DPS are attempting to make contact with the victim’s husband, who is believed to be barricaded inside the residence. No one else is believed to be in any danger.

W 1st Street, from Porter Street to Steele Street, was previously closed. Steele Street, from W 1st Street to Matthews Drive, was previously closed. Cameron Drive and Bigham Street are still closed.

This situation is ongoing. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.