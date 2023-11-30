KEMPNER, Texas (FOX 44) – A 19-year-old has died in a shooting in Kempner.

The Kempner Police Department responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of Orchard Street on Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found a gunshot victim, along with the residents of this location.

The victim has been identified as Jerry Shawn Worsham. He was found to have no signs of life, and was pronounced dead by Lampasas County Justice of the Peace Dan Hause. Hause has ordered an autopsy to be performed.

Police say those involved with this incident have been cooperative. There is believed to be no additional threats to the public.

This incident remains under investigation.