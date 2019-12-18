Lampasas couple held after child injured

A 17-year-old Lampasas man is being held on charges of injury to his child and the 18-year-old mother is being held for not reporting it.

Lampasas police got the case on a CPS referral after a two year old girl was taken to an area hospital Friday, December 13.

Police reported that the child had deep bruising over her body and bruising and swelling to her face.

In their investigation, they report believing the injuries occurred at a home in the 1600 block of East Avenue I in Lampasas.

The father of the child, identified as 17-year-old Joshua Damon Sanchez, was booked into the Lampasas County Jail on charges of injury to a child.

The mother of the child, identified as 18-year-old Hope Elizabeth Powell was held on a charge of failure to report a felony.

Police report the child was placed with other family members.