Lampasas couple up for Texas Farm Bureau honor

A Lampasas County couple is among the finalists for the Texas Farm Bureau Excellence in Agriculture award.

The award recognizes young men and women ages 18 to 35 who are involved in agriculture but do not earn a majority of their income from a farm or ranch enterprise.

Heston and Stevie work alongside each other in their agricultural business venture and on the ranch.

They are the owners and operators of AgroTech, an agricultural service business that provides liquid feed, custom hay services, herbicides, agricultural equipment rentals, dyed diesel and more to farmers and ranchers in the Lampasas area.

The small business helps meet a need in the community and surrounding counties.

Together, they manage a cow-calf operation. Heston trains horses and enjoys roping and showing at working cow-horse events.

They also work alongside Heston`s family to grow Kleingrass and coastal Bermudagrass hay for their cow-calf herd.

The couple is active in Lampasas County Farm Bureau, and Heston serves on the board of directors. They attend Young Farmer & Rancher activities and other Farm Bureau events.

The couple lives in Lampasas with their son, Hetch.

The winner will be announced at the TFB Annual Meeting Dec. 3-5 in Corpus Christi.

The winner will receive a UTV, sponsored by Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company; a $5,000 cash prize, sponsored by Farm Credit Bank of Texas; and expense-paid trips to both the TFB Annual Meeting and AFBF Annual Convention.

The two runners-up will receive a $1,000 cash award, courtesy of Farm Bureau Bank; a $500 cash award, sponsored by Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company, and an expense-paid trip to attend the TFB Annual Meeting.

The state winner will advance to compete in the national contest hosted by the American Farm Bureau Federation.

“Agriculture needs farmers and ranchers, but we also need those who are in professional agricultural support roles, as well as those who advocate for agriculture outside their work life,” TFB President Russell Boening said. “These young men and women may not be farming and ranching full-time, but they are actively involved in continuing our state`s strong agricultural legacy.”

The other finalists in this year`s contest are Chase Brooke of Anna, Jacob and Laura Henson of Lingleville.