Lampasas High School transitions to remote-only instruction until Dec. 7

LAMPASAS, Texas – The Lampasas High School campus will transition to remote-only instruction until December 7th.

The district announced this on social media Friday afternoon, saying this comes by order of the Lampasas County Health Authority.

This decision was based on the COVID active case counts for students and staff on the campus – having reached 22 as of November 27th.

The district is asking the public to watch for symptoms of COVID-19 and seek medical advice if any of these are displayed:

Temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher when taken by mouth

Sore throat

New uncontrolled cough that causes difficulty breathing (or, for students with a chronic allergic/asthmatic cough, a change in their cough from baseline)

Loss of taste or smello Diarrhea, vomiting or abdominal pain

New onset of severe headache, especially with a fever.

Source: Lampasas Independent School District