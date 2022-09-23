KEMPNER, Texas (FOX 44) – A Lampasas ISD school bus was involved in a crash in Kempner on Thursday afternoon.

Mayor John Wilkerson said on social media that at approximately 4:05 p.m., a 9-1-1 call was made regarding a traffic crash in the 12000 block of US Highway 190. Two large commercial vehicles were involved, as well as a Lampasas Independent School District bus. Wilkerson said the Kempner Police Department responded to the scene – along with multiple surrounding area Law Enforcement, Fire, and Emergency Medical Services.

There were approximately 25 children on the school bus at the time of the crash. Two children were transported to area hospitals by ambulance, and they are reported to have non-life threatening injuries. The remaining children were evaluated by medical personnel, and were either released to their guardians on scene or were transported to the Kempner City Hall to await pickup.

One adult commercial vehicle occupant was transported to a nearby hospital by helicopter, and is reported to have serious injuries.

The location of the crash was cleared of hazardous material which leaked from the fuel tanks of the vehicles involved. The City of Kempner is grateful for the quick response of police officers, along with the assistance from the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office, the Lampasas Police Department, Copperas Cove Police Department, Corryell County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, the Killeen Police Department, Burnet Fire Department, Lampasas Fire Department, Kempner Volunteer Fire Department, Acadian EMS and Lampasas ISD staff.