LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Lampasas County teacher is in jail, and has been charged with a DWI after a two-vehicle accident.

The Lampasas Police Department was dispatched at approximately 9:27 a.m. Friday to the intersection of South Key Avenue and 6th Street in reference to a two-vehicle accident. When officers arrived, they found one vehicle reported to be involved in this accident.

The driver of the vehicle said the second vehicle left the scene before the officers arrived. A description of the vehicle and partial license plate was provided to officers during this investigation. Officers were told the driver who left the scene was wearing a Lampasas Independent School District identification tag.

Officers later found a vehicle at the Lampasas ISD Middle School matching the given description, with damage reported in this accident. This vehicle’s owner was contacted with the cooperation of Lampasas ISD administration.

The owner of this vehicle has been identified as 57-year-old Michael Foreman, who is a teacher at the Lampasas ISD Middle School. Foreman was interviewed, and was confirmed to be the driver of this vehicle during the accident.

Officers say Foreman may have been intoxicated, and was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated. He was booked into the Lampasas County Jail.