Lampasas man accused of threatening to kill woman with knife, arrested

Local News

Kevin Austin Martinez

A 21-year-old Lampasas man was arrested Thursday after officers say an argument became physical and he threatened to kill the woman he was arguing with.

A Lampasas police spokesman said it happened about 4:20 a.m. at a residence in the 300 block of North Ridge Street.

Officers said that as the argument grew more heated, Kevin Austin Martinez is accused of grabbing a knife from over a door and threatening to kill the woman, who managed to escape and call for help.

Martinez was arrested and booked into the Lampasas County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

