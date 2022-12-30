Lampasas, Tx (FOX44) – A 54-year-old Lampasas man was killed in a Thursday night rollover crash.

Department of Public Safety Sgt Bryan Wasko said the crash occurred about 11:17 p.m. on U.S. Highway 281 about seven miles north of Lampasas.

Troopers reported that a 2007 Dodge pickup driven by Shawn Thomas Figurski of Lampasas was going north on Highway 281 when the vehicle went off the east side of the roadway, went out of control and rolled multiple times.

Figurski was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash investigation was listed as still open Friday afternoon.