Lampasas PD investigating several cases of criminal mischief

LAMPASAS, Texas – Police in Lampasas are looking for those responsible in several criminal mischief calls.

On Wednesday, Lampasas Police responded to around 16 calls concerning criminal mischief in multiple locations.

In most calls, people reported their car windows had been shot out. Through investigation, officers have determined the windows were shot out with a BB gun.

Police say they have determined they are looking for at least one individual, and that the amount of damage done could amount to a felony case.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.