Lampasas police seize 100 pounds of marijuana, Killeen man arrested

Lampasas police seized 100 pounds of marijuana in individually vacuum wrapped packages after answering a call about a man with a gun.

A 22 year old Killeen man was booked into the Lampasas County jail at midday after police responded to the call in the vicinity of the Lampasas Walmart store.

Deangelo Elias Dunlap was being held on charges of possession of marijuana over 50 pounds but under 2000 p0ounds

A police spokesman said they had gotten a call about a man with a gun in a white Suburban with Louisiana license plates on it.

Officers responded to the area and found the vehicle.

They also smelled marijuana as they approached.

The man denied having the weapon, and when officers said they were going to search the vehicle for one, he told them he had the weed in the back.

Officers then found the marijuana in 100 one-pound vacuum packed packages ready for possible sale.

No handgun was found.