Landspout in McLennan County

WACO, Texas – A funnel cloud in Central Texas left several people scratching their heads on Tuesday.

The Ross Country Store is missing part of its roof after a landspout moved through the area.

“That’s just something that occurs when we do get some circulation in the storm aloft due to the cold air that’s above the Earth in the mid-levels of the atmosphere. When that mixes with the relatively warmer air below, you can get some rotation in that mixing and that creates those funnels that you can sometimes see,” says Matt Bishop, a Meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

When customers left the store to investigate, they caught the culprit on camera.

“It’s pretty rare to get them caught on camera, but I guess as we get more and more people with access to cameras on their phones, it’s easier to capture this type of phenomenon occurring,” says Bishop.

They are the equivalent of water spouts, aren’t associated with wall clouds, and usually don’t show up on the radar. When they do it’s usually too quick for anyone to notice, which is why no tornado warning was issued on Tuesday.

“During the time that this was concurring, there was absolutely no rotation being indicated by the velocity data on the radar,” says Bishop.

The good news is, while this type of weather phenomenon doesn’t show up on radar, it usually isn’t very dangerous either.

“Typically, no. If it were a situation where we had a lot more wind shear in the environment and a lot more instability, then we would have a risk of possibly having a tornado occur,” says Bishop.