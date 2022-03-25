FORT HOOD, Texas – The Directorate of Emergency Services has temporarily closed South Range Road on Fort Hood, from 53rd Street to Murphy Road, due to large amounts of smoke being generated from fires burning on small-arm ranges in the southern training areas.

There is no immediate threat to buildings or personnel on the installation at this time.

Fort Hood officials are asking drivers to be aware of this road closure, and to take extra time and caution when driving through the smoky areas.

Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services Reports that the Cold Springs Fire burned about 100 acres, and is 90 percent contained.

The Leader Reaction Course fire burned about 800 acres and is about 60 percent contained.

The DES and US Fish and Wildlife are currently conducting back burn operations at Leadership Reaction Course [LRC] Fire to achieve 100 percent containment and reduce fuel loads around the infrastructure in the area.