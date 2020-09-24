Large book donation made possible by United Way of Central Texas mini-grant

310 books were delivered to Central Texas 4-C Head Start for children up to five years old.

TEMPLE, Texas – Over 300 books were delivered to a partner of United Way of Central Texas after the non-profit received a learning loss mini-grant.

The Start Smart Texas grant focuses on improving student success. The award will allow the organization to expand outreach and provide additional books to distribute in the community to help combat COVID-19 learning loss.

“This is an awesome feeling. We have been able to purchase $26,000 worth of books’ retail value. Of course with this grant, that’s not much we had to spend. But we had already gathered over 2,000 books that we are distributing to different organizations,” says Shane Montoya, United Way of Central Texas Director of Strategic Programs.

On Thursday, 310 books were delivered to Central Texas 4-C Head Start for children up to five years old.