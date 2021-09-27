Large brush fire burns near Dana Peak Park

Several fire departments aided by the Texas A&M Forest Service have been battling a large brush and grass fire in the Stillhouse Hollow Lake area since Sunday morning.

Initially, the Harker Heights Fire Department responded to a reported grass fire at 11:49 a.m. It was reported in the area of Comanche Gap Road near the entrance to Dana Peak Park.

While still responding and realizing they would need help, the on-duty battalion chief requested activation of the West Side Strike Team – made up of a coalition of fire departments based on the amount of smoke he was seeing.

Once on the scene and assessing the situation, he contacted the Texas A&M Forest Service to respond with bulldozers to assist.

Firefighters were still on the scene Monday morning to continue with containment efforts – with the fire estimated at 75 percent contained.

It was estimated that over 70 acres were burned, and while it appeared that some homes might be threatened at one time, this was prevented – and there were no reported injuries or homes damaged as of Monday morning.

The Texas A&M Forest Service reported that Star Flight was requested to provide aviation support by dropping water on the fire.

The following fire departments and agencies were reported as having provided assistance:

Harker Heights PD, Killeen FD, Central Bell FD, Temple FD, Copperas Cove FD, Belton FD, Belton Fire Corps, Southwest Bell VFD, Salado VFD, Morgan’s Point VFD, Troy VFD, Rogers VFD, Bartlett VFD, Moffat VFD, Holland VFD, Sparta VFD, Travis County Star Flight, Bell County Fire Marshal, Bell County Communications, Bell County Office of Emergency Management, & Bell County Road and Bridge.