Several FOX44 viewers have reported seeing large plumes of smoke near the intersection of Gholson Road and Elm Mott Lane, northwest of Lacy Lakeview.

One viewer sent in pictures and video of the smoke and flames.

Waco Fire Department tweeted out this video, saying three buildings are involved and that firefighters are offering mutual aid.

MUTUAL AID STRUCTURE FIRE – – 6600 Block of Gholson Rd. @WacoTXFire units assisting multiple agencies with a major fire. 3 buildings involved. pic.twitter.com/l9IZtrq5eI — Waco Fire Department (@WacoTXFire) February 26, 2021

FOX44’s Kendall Green is on the way to the scene and we will have more information as soon as possible. He sent back these photos.