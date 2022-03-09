Speeding in a car carrying over 22 pounds of methamphetamine led to a traffic stop and two arrests Monday night.

McLennan County Sheriff’s deputies say Monday night about 10:51 p.m. a deputy on routine patrol in the West area clocked a white Chevy pickup at 83 miles per hour in a 75 mph zone and conducted a traffic stop.

The deputy said the driver, identified as Rogers Marshall appeared very nervous and was making movements around his waistband.

The deputy had Marshall get out of the vehicle and conducted a pat down for weapons.

The arrest affidavit stated that the deputy asked for a consent to search the vehicle, but that Marshall refused and showed further signs of being very nervous.

Rogers Marshall

A Waco Police Department K-9 unit was called to the scene and made a positive alert on the vehicle.

In the mean time the passenger in the vehicle was identified as Maria Picon, also known in McLennan County Jail records as Maria Desanjuan Heredia.

Maria Picon (jail records also list as Maria Heredia)

The affidavit stated that a probably cause search of the pickup was conducted with 22.4 pounds of methamphetamine, a half pound of cocaine just under eight pounds of marijuana recovered.

Marshall was arrested on charges of manufacture or delivery of meth, manufacture or delivery of cocaine, possession of marijuana over five pounds and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Picon was also named in the same charges. She remained in the McLennan County Jail Wednesday, but Marshall had posted $115,000 bond and was released Wednesday morning.