Closings
There are currently 20 active closings. Click for more details.

Late night shooting leaves one dead and one in custody

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

KILLEEN, Texas- Killeen Homicide Detectives are investigating after a man was shot to death.

The night of March 23rd, officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of Dustin Court in reference to a shooting victim at approximately 10:46pm.

The victim was found, in the front yard of a residence, with multiple gunshot wounds, and was pronounced dead at 11:22 p.m.

Police have arrested one suspect.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

KPD homicide is asking anyone with information to contact them.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

               
KWKT FOX 44