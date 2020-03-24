Late night shooting leaves one dead and one in custody

KILLEEN, Texas- Killeen Homicide Detectives are investigating after a man was shot to death.

The night of March 23rd, officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of Dustin Court in reference to a shooting victim at approximately 10:46pm.

The victim was found, in the front yard of a residence, with multiple gunshot wounds, and was pronounced dead at 11:22 p.m.

Police have arrested one suspect.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

KPD homicide is asking anyone with information to contact them.