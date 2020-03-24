Late night shooting leaves one dead and one in custody

KILLEEN, Texas- Killeen Homicide Detectives are investigating after a man was shot to death.
The night of March 23rd, officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of Dustin Court in reference to a shooting victim at approximately 10:46pm.
The victim was found, in the front yard of a residence, with multiple gunshot wounds, and was pronounced dead at 11:22 p.m.
Police have arrested one suspect.
The name of the victim is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
KPD homicide is asking anyone with information to contact them.