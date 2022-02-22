Winter weather will likely impact the region on Wednesday and Thursday. The first round of precipitation will develop Wednesday and move across the region throughout the day. Freezing rain, occasionally mixed with sleet, is expected along and northwest of a line from Comanche to Dallas to Paris where ice accumulations may exceed 1/10 of an inch.

The second round will develop Wednesday night and move east throughout the day Thursday. More widespread freezing rain is expected with this round before it ends Thursday night.

Bridges and overpasses will be the first to freeze, but main road surfaces may become icy as well, particularly north and west of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex and of Central Texas.