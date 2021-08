Below-normal temperatures will continue Thursday, with highs in the low to mid 90s. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon as an upper disturbance moves overhead, but most of the area will stay dry.

Oppressive heat and humidity will return heading into the upcoming weekend, with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values near 105. Outside of a slight chance of rain in East Texas on Friday, most of the weekend looks dry for much of the area.