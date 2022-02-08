Warmer and breezy weather returns in the late week period with well above normal high temperatures reaching into the 70s before a strong cold front Saturday brings windy and much cooler temperatures back to the area.

Isolated showers are possible across East Texas Saturday, but most won’t see any rainfall. Clearing Saturday night and slightly warmer on Sunday with light winds.

We start the cycle all over again early next week with breezy and warmer weather with low rain chances possibly returning the middle of next week.