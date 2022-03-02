It will be warm, humid, and breezy with chances for showers and thunderstorm returning this weekend. The main chances for thunderstorms will be on Sunday in North Texas, and a few strong storms are possible.

After above normal temperatures this week, one or more strong cold fronts may affect the area heading into mid-March. Temperatures are likely to be near or below normal for most of next week, with some readings near or below freezing possible.

The average last freeze date for Waco is still a couple of weeks away.