A warming and moistening airmass will overspread Central on Saturday and Sunday. Scattered showers are possible east of I-35 on Saturday, but thunderstorms should be held in check as we will be strongly capped.

On Sunday, a cold front will approach with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing along the Red River and moving through the region Sunday night. A few strong to severe storms will be possible during this time.

Highs over the weekend will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.