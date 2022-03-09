Thursday afternoon is forecast to see high temperatures in the 60s and 70s with mostly to completely sunny skies. A cold front will make its way and reach our northwestern counties by late afternoon.

Southerly winds around 5-15 mph will prevail ahead of the front, but as the front passes, wind will transition from out of the north.

Unseasonably cold conditions are expected Friday night as low temperatures fall into the 20s. North winds around 10 to 20 mph will result in wind chills in the single digits to low teens.

Take precautions by avoiding extended time outside, dressing warmly if you ​must get out, and protecting the 4 P’s: People, Pets, Plants, and Pipes.