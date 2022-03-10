Temperatures will be cold enough for wintry precipitation across portions of North and Central Texas during Friday morning and afternoon. We will mainly see periods of cold rain in Waco, Temple and Killeen.

Areas to the northwest will see rain mixing with sleet or freezing rain. Precipitation will end from west to east Friday afternoon. Unseasonably cold conditions are expected Friday night as low temperatures fall into the teens and 20s. North winds around 10 to 25 mph will result in wind chills mainly in the teens.

Take precautions by avoiding extended time outside, dressing warmly if you ​must get out, and protecting the 4 P’s: People, Pets, Plants, and Pipes.

After a cold beginning to the weekend, a quick warm up is expected through the extended forecast.

Afternoon highs in the 50s on Saturday will reach into the 70s by Monday. Windy conditions are expected to occur for a few afternoons. Warm temperatures, strong winds, and dried fuels will allow for elevated fire weather conditions Sunday and Monday afternoons.