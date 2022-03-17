As Thursday’s storm system move away from the region, precipitation free conditions will dominate the region this weekend. Unfortunately, the dry air, abundant dry grasses and breezy conditions will keep the threat for fires elevated mainly west of I- 35.

Storm chances will increase on Monday throughout North and Central Texas, some of which will be strong to severe. All hazards will be possible with this system, including the potential for tornadoes. Make sure to remain informed through the weekend as minor changes in the track of the system may impact the location of the highest severe weather threat.

Highs over the weekend will be in the mid to upper 70s.