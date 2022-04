High pressure will move off to the east with a sunny and cool start to the day. Clouds will be on the increase late in the day as another upper disturbance approaches.

Very breezy and warmer with highs in the 70s to around 80 degrees west of US-281. An elevated to high fire danger returns in the afternoon across western North and Central Texas once again.

Highs over the weekend will be in the middle 80s.