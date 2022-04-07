Dry and breezy weather will continue Friday, resulting in Elevated Grass Fire Danger across most of North and Central Texas. Highs will reach into the mid 60s to mid 70s Friday afternoon under sunny skies.

The weekend will be much warmer than the previous few days, with highs in the 70s/80s on Saturday and 80s/90 on Sunday. Skies will start off clear, but an increase in cloud cover is expected on Sunday. Sunday will be windy, with sustained winds around 15-25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph expected.

Elevated fire weather concerns are expected to occur both Saturday and Sunday, so continue to avoid outdoor activities that could produce fire starts, as any fire that starts will spread quickly.

Storms return to the region on Monday, and last through the first half of the week. Severe weather is possible for both Monday and Tuesday afternoons.

Continue to check back for forecast updates this week and weekend for more details on timing and impacts!