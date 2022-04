Tuesday through Wednesday will be unsettled across Central Texas with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. Some storms may be severe with large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes.

Storm chances will end from west to east Wednesday with the passage of a cold front. Highs Tuesday will be mainly in the 80s, except for some lower 90s in the west.

Highs on Wednesday will range from the upper 70s in the west to the upper 80s in the south.