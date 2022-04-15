A cold front may bring in low chances for showers and thunderstorms along the front, with better chances across East TX where the atmosphere will be more moisture rich.

A few strong or brief severe storms capable of hail and gusty winds are possible, especially if a cap aloft can be overcome. It will quite breezy both ahead of the front with south winds and behind it with northwest winds.

Highs will range from the 70s far Northwest and Red River Valley to the lower 90s in western Central TX. There will be chances for showers and thunderstorms on Easter Sunday, with the best chances across East Texas.

A few strong to marginally severe storms may be possible along/ahead of a southward moving front. Hail and damaging winds will be the primary hazards. Rain and storm chances should taper off from the northwest to the southeast through the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Have a safe and wonderful Easter!