Thursday afternoon will again be warm and breezy. Afternoon highs will range from the low 80s to low 90s.

Southerly winds will prevail, with sustained winds around 15-25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected. Skies will generally be partly to mostly cloudy, though areas in the west and northwest will see mostly clear skies.

Chances for showers and storms increase across the region late this weekend into the early part of next week, as a slow-moving storm system moves east out of the Rockies and across the Plains. Though a few strong to possibly severe storms are possible, many details remain unclear.

Locally heavy rainfall and minor flooding are also possible.