Isolated thunderstorms are expected to develop along a dryline late Friday afternoon and Friday evening. Storms may increase in coverage for a little while in the evening before dissipating late Friday night.

More storms will then form on Saturday as a cold front pushes through the area. Some severe storms with hail and damaging wind gusts will be possible in each case. Fortunately (though not shown in the image) much cooler air is expected Saturday night and Sunday behind the cold front!