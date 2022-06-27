A stalled frontal boundary will keep our region in milder air. High temperatures today will range from the mid 80s along the Red River to the mid 90s in Central Texas.

Showers and storms this afternoon will be focused primarily within Central Texas closer to the frontal boundary. Low temperatures tonight will be in the 60s and 70s. Breezy northeast winds will prevail again on Tuesday with lower humidity.

A few showers and storms may linger on Tuesday across western portions of North and Central Texas.