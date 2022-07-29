A weak cool front and/or outflow boundary from storms across southern OK and NW TX today will push into North TX, before stalling by tonight, then returning north of the Red River on Sunday.

Low storm chances are expected, with the best chances north of Highway 280 and I-30. A few could become briefly strong or severe with gusty downburst winds, frequent lightning, and mainly small hail.

Central Texas will remain dry with all areas seeing seasonably hot temperatures from the mid 90s to 102/103 degrees. South winds around 10 mph will become more E/NE briefly behind the cold front, but prevail for all areas on Saturday.

Following this weekend’s rain chances, hot and dry weather will return through next week.

Temperatures will return to the 100-104 degree range across the entire area by the middle of next week. With hot and dry conditions in place, along with very dry vegetation, elevated fire danger will continue.