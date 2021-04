Showers and thunderstorms are still possible on Thursday as the weather system moving through Central Texas has slowed down. Heavy rainfall is a concern.

Highs on Thursday will be in the low to middle 70s. Partly sunny skies and not as humid conditions are expected on Friday, with highs in the middle 70s.

Right now, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Severe weather is not expected.