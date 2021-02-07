Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Monday will start off mild and muggy with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. It will be a warm day with highs in the lower 70s. Skies will be mostly cloudy in the morning, before becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.



Cloud cover will increase again on Tuesday with highs in the lower 60s. Skies will be partly cloudy for most of the day before becoming mostly cloudy by Tuesday night.



The forecast for the rest of the week is a little trickier. Isolated thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon ahead of the possible arrival of an arctic air mass. We expect to see the arrival of this cold air mass by Thursday, but how far south the cold air will travel is uncertain at this time. For now we are projecting to see highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s towards the end of the work week.