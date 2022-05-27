South winds will be on the increase this holiday weekend along with the afternoon temperatures.

Highs will climb predominantly into the 90s, while southerly winds of 15 to 30 MPH are expected along with occasional higher gusts.

High pressure aloft will strengthen to our west next week, helping to push a cold front south into the area and provide our next chances for rain.

Rain chances will begin by Wednesday ending by Thursday morning. It does not look like a wash- out, however, as at this time it looks like activity would be scattered and intermittent.

Hopefully we see some beneficial rain out of it, and at the least, we should see temperatures return to near-normal