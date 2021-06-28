Latest on missing Fort Hood soldier from his wife

FORT HOOD, Texas — U.S. Army SPC Abram Salas ll was labeled missing on Wednesday, June 23, after not reporting to work at the Fort Hood Army post.

Until Sunday, his family and his new wife had not heard from him or knew where he was.

“Last night I spoke with him,” Salas’ wife Maria said. “He was calling me, so I spoke with him and I asked him, ‘Why are you doing this? Why did you leave like this?’ And his answer was, ‘I don’t know.'”

“Before he left, I know that he was, like, under a lot of stress about his job. Because he was, like, very depressed about his job. Because he asked me many times to pray with him,” she said.

Maria explained that after Abram went missing, many questioned her and her motives – as the two had gotten married just a few days before he went missing.

For her, on top of her husband’s unknown whereabouts, it was extremely difficult to move forward.

“I was receiving too many messages, bad messages from different people, that I was doing something to him. And I’m not,” she said. “I was just so depressed and crying, because I was receiving all these types of messages from different people. So I decide, I didn’t want to talk with anybody.”

According to Maria, Abram, or as many know him as “A.J.”, has been at the Army instillation for almost two years – and has many friends who are worried about his well-being.

“He is such a great friend, and I just hope that he is going to be able to come home safely,” his friend Amy said. “That is my main concern.”

In an update from Fort Hood Garrison Commander Col. Chad Foster, Salas remains in “absent unknown” duty status. They believe he left on his own accord and could be in San Antonio, and added “Specialist Salas is a valued member of our team.”

Sources tell FOX44 that Salas has also spoken with his pastor and his family – it is just unsure when he will be returning to the area.

If you or someone you know has information about SPC Salas, you can call the Fort Hood Military Police at (254) 288-1170. Officials will keep informants as anonymous as possible.