La Vega High School student killed in weekend traffic crash

La Vega ISD officials have confirmed that a 17-year-old girl killed in an early Sunday morning traffic crash near Prairie Hill was high school student Melanna Robinson.

District officials said they are working to provide support and assistance to the family as well as to students and staff in this time of grief. Grief counselors were to be made available on campus for students and staff for as long as needed.

Any parent who feels their child needs additional support is asked to call 254-299-6820 and speak to their child’s counselor.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and we ask that you keep them as well as our Pirate Family in your thoughts and prayers, ” a statement issued by the district said.

DPS spokesman Ryan Howard said the crash shortly after 2:00 a.m. Sunday on US Highway 84 about 5.5 miles east of Prairie Hill.

Investigating troopers said that for an unknown reason, a Kia Optima was going west on the wrong side of the roadway and crashed hear-on into a Nissan Altima that was going east.

The Nissan burst into flames.

The driver of the Kia, a 17-year-old female, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the Nissan were pronounced dead at the scene as well. Their names were being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

A passenger in the Kia was transported to Baylor Scott & White in Waco.