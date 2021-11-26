Law enforcement agencies save injured man from burning vehicle

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas – Law enforcement agencies come together to save a man from a burning vehicle.

The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center was notified early Thursday morning of a vehicle on fire on State Highway 6 south of Clifton, near County Road 4270. Sheriff’s Deputies and officer with the Clifton Police Department responded to the scene. When they arrived, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.

As the officers approached the car, they could hear someone calling for help. Authorities found a man lying on the ground next to the burning vehicle. They ran towards the fire and pulled the man to safety.

After more officers arrived, the Clifton Volunteer Fire Department also arrived and extinguished the fire. Authorities stayed with the injured man until North Bosque EMS arrived out of Clifton.

The injured man was transported by EMS to a Waco hospital for treatment. The Texas Department of Public Safety’s Highway Patrol is conducting an investigation into the crash.

Source: Clifton Police Department