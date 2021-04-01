Law enforcement honors memory of Trooper Chad Walker in lights

Law enforcement agencies across the state took a minute to honor the memory of Trooper Chad Walker with a show of emergency lights early Thursday afternoon.

Governor Abbott had asked law enforcement to turn on their red and blue flashing lights for one minute at one o’clock and urged all Texans to stand with police and support them as they ” work tirelessly to keep our communities safe.”

Trooper Walker was shot during a stop alongside the highway to check on what he thought was a disabled vehicle near Mexia over the weekend.

“Our hearts are with the family and friends of Trooper Walker as they grieve his tragic death in the line of duty,” said Governor Abbott. “Trooper Walker’s horrific murder is a solemn reminder of the dangers law enforcement officers face every day to keep our communities safe. We will always support law enforcement here in Texas, and we are indebted to the sacrifices that they make to serve and protect their fellow Texans, ” the Governor said.

Here are some of the police and law enforcement responses from across Texas:

Hewitt Police, along with agencies around Texas, lit up red and blue in honor of DPS Trooper Chad Walker. We thank him for his service, and sacrifice in the line of duty. pic.twitter.com/UQCvVhjvPh — Hewitt PD (@HewittPD1) April 1, 2021

Honoring @TxDPS Trooper Walker and all Texas Law Enforcement Officers. Thank you to everyone in our community for supporting us in making College Station a better, safer place to live, work, and visit! pic.twitter.com/XkTmPmvL1X — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) April 1, 2021

We stand with @TxDPS and all law enforcement officers in honor of Trooper Chad Walker. We thank him for his service and grieve for his family, friends and comrades. Today our lights shine for Trooper Walker. pic.twitter.com/bIl8mjCbn9 — Grapevine Police (@GrapevinePolice) April 1, 2021

In honor of Trooper Chad Walker. pic.twitter.com/7DhFqUptXn — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) April 1, 2021