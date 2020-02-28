Law enforcement remembers Waco Siege 27 years ago

WACO, Texas – It was on this morning 27 years ago that a 51-day siege began at a compound belonging to Branch Davidians in Waco.

Sheriff Parnell McNamara says his life and the lives of many others would never be the same.

He, along with several U.S. Marshals, members of the Sheriff’s Office, Waco Police, ATF agents, DEA agents, IRS agents, and DPS Narcotics agents were at the second command post waiting for the all-clear.

“We were just kind of laughing and talking. Then, all of a sudden, an ATF car drives up right to us and said, ‘We are in a terrible shootout. We got people shot, maybe dead,'” says McNamara.

Four federal agents were killed and 14 others wounded. That day started what would become a 51-day siege.

On April 19, 1993, FBI agents began a gas attack. Hours later, flames could be seen coming from the compound.

Only a handful escaped the fire. 76 stayed inside the burning building.