HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – If you see a big law enforcement presence at the Covington Independent School District on Wednesday, you shouldn’t be alarmed.

Hill County Sheriff’s Office Operations Captain Justin Motherspau sent out a press release on Tuesday saying this will be a pre-planned training event for some deputies. This event has been coordinated with district administrators.

Captain Motherspau says this training event is not open to the public, and that people should not try to enter the training area – inside of the school buildings – while this event is happening.